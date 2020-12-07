Ruger plans 60-job expansion in Rockingham County

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. said Monday it plans to add 60 jobs at its Mayodan firearms manufacturing plant, most likely related to absorbing productions from the company's acquisition of the Marlin brand.

On Sept. 29, Ruger agreed to pay $30 million for the Marlin business from the bankrupt estate of Remington Outdoor Co. Inc. When it announced Nov. 24 the completion of the acquisition, Ruger said it ended up pay $28.3 million.

The company said Monday it will spend $10 million on capital investments over three years with the expansion.

A news release from Gov. Roy Cooper's office did not specify what was driving the expansion. Ruger officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the expansion.

Chief executive Christopher Killoy told analysts in October that the Mayodan plant is gaining a significant portion of the Marlin production. He said the plan is to “re-introduce Marlin rifles in the latter half of 2021.”

Killoy said in September that "the value of Marlin and its 150-year legacy was too great of an opportunity for us to pass up. The brand aligns perfectly with ours and the Marlin product portfolio will help us widen our already diverse product offerings.”