Ruger profit continues to tumble with falling consumer demand for firearms

Sturm, Ruger & Co. continued to deal in the second quarter with the flip side of having record firearms purchases in 2020 and 2021.

For the second consecutive quarter, Ruger reported a steep decline in net income, this time falling 53.2% to $20.7 million.

That followed a 20.8% decline in first-quarter net income to $30.2 million.

Second-quarter diluted earnings were $1.17 a share, compared with $2.50 a year ago. There were no earnings forecasts from Zacks Investment Research.

Ruger released its earnings report after the market closed Wednesday.

The manufacturer has about 490 of its 1,900 employees at its production hub in Mayodan.

Since the election of President Joe Biden in November 2020, Ruger said, some people have chosen to buy their first firearm.

Others are existing gun owners adding to their collection, or stocking up on ammunition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firearms manufacturer ended fiscal 2021 with a 72.4% jump in net income at $155.9 million.

Firearms sales were $728.1 million in fiscal 2021, compared with $565.9 million in fiscal 2020 and $406.3 million in fiscal 2019.

However, first-quarter 2022 sales dropped 9.6% to $166.5 million.

Second-quarter sales were off even more at 29.7% to $140.6 million. The $200 million in second-quarter 2021 sales set a company record.

New product sales represented 11% of all sales during the first half of fiscal 2022 at $33.8 million.

Ruger’s profit decline was offset somewhat by paying $5.3 million in income tax in the second quarter, compared with $15.9 million a year ago.

"Consumer demand for firearms has subsided from the unprecedented levels of the surge that began early in 2020 and remained for most of 2021," Ruger chief executive Christopher Killoy said in a statement.

"Yet, our broad and diverse product family helps us weather fluctuations in demand as we adjust production accordingly."

Killoy had projected a manufacturing boost in 2021 from rolling out Marlin firearms, including from Mayodan. Ruger paid $30 million for the Marlin business from a bankrupt Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.

Killoy said during a February analyst conference call that the Mayodan plant “had the lead on our Marlin production, although we’ve had folks from all three of our locations assisting in that.”

“We recently leased another facility nearby about the same square footage, essentially doubling our square footage down there in North Carolina.

“That gives us opportunity to move our finished goods over there, move our call center there, and it’ll allow us to put additional production lines in that facility.”

On Wednesday, Killoy said that "while channel inventory of some of our product families, including certain polymer pistols and modern sporting rifles, have been largely replenished, inventories of other product families remain below desired levels.”

"We continue to increase our production of Marlin rifles and look forward to introducing additional Ruger-made Marlin lever-action rifles."

The key firearms industry measuring stick is the National Instant Criminal Background Check System background checks.

The checks have swung significantly the past three years from being up 1% in 2019, soaring 60% in 2020, but down 12% in 2021.

The checks were down 23% in the first quarter and 17% in the second quarter.

Ruger’s board of directors declared a third-quarter dividend of 47 cents per share, payable Aug. 31 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 15. As typical, the dividend represents 40% of net income for the quarter.