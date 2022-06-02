Ruger shareholders approve third-party human rights review

The board of directors for Sturm, Ruger & Co. will be required to oversee a third-party Human Right Impact assessment after a majority of shares were voted Wednesday in favor of the shareholder proposal.

Ruger confirmed during its 2022 shareholder meeting the passage of the proposal by CommonSpirit Health, but did not provide the vote count.

Although many corporations release shareholder votes soon after the completion of the annual meeting, some companies take days or weeks to reveal the counts.

Ruger has 490 of its 1,900 employees at its production plant in Mayodan.

According to the proposal, the assessment could produce “recommendations for improving the human rights impacts of its policies, practices and products, above and beyond legal and regulatory matters.”

The proposal gives the Ruger board "a reasonable time and at a reasonable cost" to oversee the review and post it on its website.

The proposal recommends that Ruger's board seek "input from stakeholders, including human rights organizations, employees and customers, (that) should be considered in determining the specific matters to be assessed."

Reuters reported after the vote was announced that Ruger chief executive Christopher Killoy said he expects the board will consider how best to respond.

Ruger's board had recommended shareholders vote against the proposal.

“The company has led the industry on gun safety initiatives and has demonstrated a deep respect for human rights, which renders the proposal unnecessary,” the company said.

“Moreover, the outcome that proponents advocate and actually seek will harm the company, destroy shareholder value, and undermine the Second Amendment rights of the company’s customers.”

On Wednesday, Reuters reported Killoy referred to proponents of the measure as "anti-gun activists" and said its passage was "largely due to the support of institutional shareholders, many of whom declined to even speak with us, and others who blindly followed the guidance of ISS (Institutional Shareholder Services) or Glass Lewis."

CommonSpirit Health cited as one impetus for its proposal a gun-safety report required of Ruger's board from a successful shareholder proposal in May 2018.

The board released the report in February 2019, though making clear it remains opposed to blaming firearms manufacturers for the misuse of their products.

A nine-member coalition of advocacy and religious groups was led by Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary of Marylhurst, Ore.

The coalition requested in its gun-safety proposal that the board to report “on its activities related to safety measures and mitigation of harm associated with company products.”

The gun-safety proposal was submitted after the February 2018 high school shooting tragedy in Parkland, Fla., that claimed 17 lives and spurred local and national protests, led at times by high school students.

The coalition requested a report on three main categories:

* Evidence of monitoring of violent events associated with products produced by the company;

* Efforts under way to research and produce safer guns and gun products; and

* Assessment of the corporate reputation and financial risks related to gun violence in the U.S.

The board released a 38-page report in PowerPoint form titled “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens.”

“We have taken our legal obligation to prepare this report very seriously,” the board said in an introductory statement that was defiant at times in its tone.

“We respectfully disagree with those who seek to blame firearms themselves — and by extension firearms manufacturers — for the violent actions of criminals.”

The board said it believes most Americans “cherish their Second Amendment right and desire better efforts to control criminal violence, not more laws that abridge the rights of law-abiding gun owners.”

“Secondly, we do not believe that consumers are interested in buying expensive, technology-laden firearms with questionable durability and reliability.”

CommonSpirit Health said in its proposal that "it should be noted that this (gun-safety) report failed to put forward meaningful solutions to address gun violence. Moreover, the report did not assess or address the company's human rights risks.

"Shareholders are increasingly urging their portfolio companies to put processes in place to identify, assess, and, where appropriate, address human rights risks.

"Human rights risks have direct implications for shareholder value and, depending on whether and how they are managed, can be a bellwether for a company's long-term viability."

