Rural Hall Walgreens property sold for $2.2 million

The Walgreens retail store at 995 Bethania-Rural Hall Road has been sold for the second time in 18 months, this time with a Nevada group as the buyer.
According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday, Cassui LLC of Genoa, Nev., paid just under $2.2 million for the 1.34-acre store site that Walgreens acquired from Rite-Aid.
The seller was 995 Bethania-Rural Hall LLC of Charlotte. That group paid $2.45 million for the property in September 2019.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
