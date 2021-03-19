 Skip to main content
Rural Hall Walgreens property sold for $2.2 million
Rural Hall Walgreens property sold for $2.2 million

The Walgreens retail store at 995 Bethania-Rural Hall Road has been sold for the second time in 18 months, this time with a Nevada group as the buyer.

According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday, Cassui LLC of Genoa, Nev., paid just under $2.2 million for the 1.34-acre store site that Walgreens acquired from Rite-Aid.

The seller was 995 Bethania-Rural Hall LLC of Charlotte. That group paid $2.45 million for the property in September 2019.

