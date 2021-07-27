Rural Hall warehouse facility sells for $4.8 million

A former 100,096-square-foot warehouse in Rural Hall has been sold for $4.8 million to a group of three Los Angeles-based investors, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 7.5-acre property at 250 Northstar Drive once served as an American Tire industrial location.

The buyer is the Horowitz Family Trust with a 50% ownership stake, along with Certified Capital LP at 37.9% and The Rural Ball GP at 12.1%.

The seller is Silver Oak Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.

In April, Silver Oak sold a 1.9-acre warehouse site in Greensboro for $1.25 million. The property at 1401 Yanceyville St. is in the Proximity Bus Park subdivision.

