Rural Triad communities gain federal economic-development funds

Four Triad local governments have received a combined $2.98 million in federal funding toward use in rural economic-development projects.

The funds comes from the federal American Rescue Plan that the office of Gov. Roy Cooper termed a first round of grantmaking.

The town of Jonesville and Randolph County each qualified for $900,000 from the Resilient Neighborhoods category, which targets community development and quality of life improvements, such as eliminating food deserts, creating healthy living initiatives, and increasing access to affordable housing options.

Stokes County gained $850,000 from the Downtown Revitalization category, which focuses on growing and leveraging a community’s commercial core into an asset for economic growth and prosperity.

Pilot Mountain gained $330,000 from the Community Enhancements category, which provides grants to local governments to "smooth the way for economic development opportunities, such as the acquisition of land and buildings, the preparation of business sites, and the removal of structural and physical barriers that may be limiting development."

Altogether, 30 local governments are sharing in $20.1 million from the first round of North Carolina's version of the Rural Transformation Grant Fund.

The fund, which contains $48 million overall, is designed to "help local governments overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness."

The focus is on "downtown districts, building the capacity of local government staffs, revitalizing neighborhoods, fostering small business recovery, and generally supporting economic growth initiatives."

“North Carolina’s rural communities are our heart and soul, and we are committed to helping them grow and become more competitive,” Cooper said in a statement.

“Today’s awards will provide both the funds and the expertise to help transform and expand North Carolina’s rural economies, create good jobs, and strong communities.”

The application window for the second round of funding will open in early September.

More information about the fund is available at nccommerce.com/transform.

More rural grants

In a separate economic-development grant announcement Thursday, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority approved funding for three Triad projects of a combined $550,000.

The largest involves $300,000 toward the reuse of a 5,300-square-foot building in Winston-Salem.

The building will be occupied by Cathtek LLC, a medical device development and manufacturing company. This project is expected to create 60 jobs, with a capital investment of $1.63 million.

Elkin received $150,000 grant toward the reuse of a vacant, 8,840-square-foot building in the town.

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital plans to establish a primary care facility with urgent care services.

This project is expected to create 15 jobs, with a capital investment of $3.77 million by the hospital.

High Point received a $100,000 grant toward the reuse of a 36,950-square-foot building in High Point.

The building will be occupied by Metal Works of High Point. The company manufactures metal components, weldments, and assemblies.

This project is expected to create 20 jobs, with a capital investment of $2.72 million.

