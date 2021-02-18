Rural Triad economic projects gain state grants

Three Triad economic-development projects will receive grand funding from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, the governor’s office said Thursday.

The authority reviews and approves funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division.

Grants support a variety of activities, including infrastructure, building renovation, expansion and demolition and site improvements.

Surry County will receive a $540,000 grant toward helping provide natural gas service to support efforts by Altec Industries for an expansion of 100 jobs and $9 million in capital investments. Adding the service will allow for the addition of a 100,000-square-foot distribution facility and free up space in an existing building for additional manufacturing capacity.

Reidsville will get a $539,935 grant for extending water and sewer service at a 55-acre industrial site that was once a horse park.

Mount Airy will receive $210,000 toward the renovation of a 12,848-square-foot building that is occupied by United Sewing Automation, Inc., a manufacturer of personal protective equipment face masks. The project is expected to create 35 jobs with a capital investment of $1.04 million.

