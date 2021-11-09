RV Retailer buys Guilford recreation vehicle company

RV Retailer LLC said it has purchased Out-of-Doors Mart and Airstream, its latest expansion move in the Triad and North Carolina. Terms were not disclosed.

Out-of-Doors Mart is located at 8510 Norcross Road in Colfax near Interstate 40.

The store offers brands and models that include Airstream, Rockwood and Salem. Out-of-Doors Mart is one of the largest Airstream parts retailers in the world with a dedicated retail website.

It is RV Retailer’s seventh location in North Carolina. Out-of-Doors Mart has been placed in the company’s East region.

In February, the Bill Plemmons RV World property in Rural Hall was sold for $4 million to an affiliate of RV Retailer. RV Retailer announced Jan. 28 it has bought Bill Plemmons RV World for an undisclosed price.

The property at 6725 University Parkway contains 35,848 square feet of retail space on 15.2 acres. The deal also includes a vacant 33.97-acre tract.

