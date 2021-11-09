 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RV Retailer buys Guilford recreation vehicle company
0 Comments

RV Retailer buys Guilford recreation vehicle company

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RV Retailer LLC said it has purchased Out-of-Doors Mart and Airstream, its latest expansion move in the Triad and North Carolina. Terms were not disclosed.

Out-of-Doors Mart is located at 8510 Norcross Road in Colfax near Interstate 40.

The store offers brands and models that include Airstream, Rockwood and Salem. Out-of-Doors Mart is one of the largest Airstream parts retailers in the world with a dedicated retail website.

It is RV Retailer’s seventh location in North Carolina. Out-of-Doors Mart has been placed in the company’s East region.

In February, the Bill Plemmons RV World property in Rural Hall was sold for $4 million to an affiliate of RV Retailer. RV Retailer announced Jan. 28 it has bought Bill Plemmons RV World for an undisclosed price.

The property at 6725 University Parkway contains 35,848 square feet of retail space on 15.2 acres. The deal also includes a vacant 33.97-acre tract.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Shares Plunge on Reduced Forecast

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News