RV Retailer expands presence in Arizona, Texas
RV Retailer LLC said Monday it plans to purchase Pharr RVs and Affinity RV, which have locations in Arizona and Texas.

Terms were not disclosed and the deal is projected to close in December.

RV Retailer, based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has bought recently two recreation vehicle companies based in the Triad.

Acquired in November was Out-of-Doors Mart and Airstream at 8510 Norcross Road in Colfax near Interstate 40.

In February, the Bill Plemmons RV World property in Rural Hall was sold for $4 million to an affiliate of RV Retailer. The property at 6725 University Parkway contains 35,848 square feet of retail space on 15.2 acres. The deal also includes a vacant 33.97-acre tract.

RV Retailer has altogether seven location in North Carolina.

