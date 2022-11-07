S.C. developer pays $6.5 million for Lexington retail site

A former Lexington church site and adjacent properties have been sold for $6.5 million to a Greenville, S.C., developer, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The purchased properties are a combined 1.2 acres and are at 1502, 1504 and 1506 Cotton Grove Road, just off Interstate 85.

The buyer is Lexington DJJT LLC of Greenville, S.C. The seller is Lexington Cotton Grove Retail LLC, an affiliate of The Navigator Group of Charlotte.

The Dispatch of Lexington reported in September 2021 that Fairmont Presbyterian Church had sold its property for $760,000 to a Charlotte developer. At that time, there were plans for two buildings on the site.

The latest real-estate transactions come four years after Fairmont merged with Second Presbyterian Church of Lexington to create New Hope Presbyterian Church at the Second Presbyterian property at 200 Cotton Grove Road.