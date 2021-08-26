S.C. group buys Greensboro apartment complex for $7.8 million

The Village at Rankin apartment complex in Greensboro has been purchased for $7.8 million by a South Carolina multifamily residential developer, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The complex is located at 3237 Yanceyville St.
The buyer is VilRan Equity Partners LLC, an affiliate of Village GP Partners LLC of Fort Mill, S.C. The seller is Cardinal Ventures I LLC of St. Augustine, Fla.
Richard Craver
