S.C. group buys tracts for proposed mixed-use development in western Winston-Salem

There would be three outparcels of 9,000, 7,200 and 5,800 square feet that could be retail or restaurants.

The project also would feature 222 apartments in seven multi-family residential buildings on the southwest part of the property. There would be 102 single-bedroom, 108 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units.

There would be three 38,100-square-foot residential buildings each containing 30 units, along with two 44,100-square-foot residential buildings each containing 31 units, and two 45,800-square-foot residential buildings, each containing 35 units.

The development would feature a 15,400-square-foot clubhouse.

Planning Board officials said Wednesday that staff submitted on Oct. 30 recommended changes to the development plan.

"The staff change plan shows the most recently approved preliminary plans for development, but the original approved plan includes the conditions of approval — which will apply to the staff change plan," according to staff comments.

"To date, we’ve not received any permit applications for construction."