Salem Terrace property site sold for $4.15 million

The Winston-Salem property that contains the Salem Terrace assisted living and memory care facility has been sold for $4.15 million to a Brooklyn, N.Y. group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The five-acre property at 2609 Old Salisbury Road contains 39,110 square feet of long-term care space.

The buyer is Salem Terrace Alf Propco LLC. The seller is BK Peterson Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

