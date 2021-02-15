Salemtowne expanding Navigation at Home program to 20 counties

The Winston-Salem retirement community Salemtowne said Monday it is doubling — to 20 — the number of counties covered by an initiative that allows retirees to stay in their home while receiving specialized health care.
The community debuted Navigation by Salemtowne in 2016, a program that merges long-term care insurance with care coordination.
The membership-based program is among the first of its kind licensed by the N.C. Insurance Department. Members pay a one-time membership fee in addition to a monthly fee, both of which are tax deductible.
Counties covered initially by the initiative are Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin.
The expansion brings in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Cabarrus, Catawba, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Randolph and Rowan.
The expansion comes with a brand change to Navigation at Home and additional services. The program remains a division of Salemtowne.
“Navigation is a Continuing Care at Home program. It always has been and always will be,” Salemtowne president and chief executive Mark Steele said in a statement.
Steele said a Continuing Care at Home program offers "customized plans, resources and security" services.
The program provides several options within Navigation at Home, but all include asset protection and care coordination. The program offers flexible pricing options and discounts for those who already have a long-term care insurance policy.
There are two new plans, for a total of five, for participants.
The first new plans offers up to 50% off the monthly fee for those that already have a long-term care insurance policy.
The plan offers 100% of coverage for in-home care, assisted living care and nursing home care.
When the participant’s longer-term care insurance policy is activated, Navigation will cover care costs not covered by the policy.
The second new plans offers coverage for home care only. About 65% of home care is covered by the plan.
Another change is allowing participants to pay more of the one-time membership fee up front and pay $100 less in the traditional monthly fee.
The reserve is applicable as well in paying less of the one-time membership fee and pay $100 more in the monthly fee.
At the heart of the Navigation program are wellness navigators, who work closely with participants to craft a personalized care plan, even while they’re healthy and independent.
When care is needed, members make one call to their designated navigator, and their plan is put into action. Navigators are available around the clock.
In addition to health education, members also have access to several amenities at Salemtowne Retirement Community, such as dining, wellness facilities and lifelong learning classes.
Navigators also help with housekeeping details and safety checks when needed.
