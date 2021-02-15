Salemtowne expanding Navigation at Home program to 20 counties

The program provides several options within Navigation at Home, but all include asset protection and care coordination. The program offers flexible pricing options and discounts for those who already have a long-term care insurance policy.

There are two new plans, for a total of five, for participants.

The first new plans offers up to 50% off the monthly fee for those that already have a long-term care insurance policy.

The plan offers 100% of coverage for in-home care, assisted living care and nursing home care.

When the participant’s longer-term care insurance policy is activated, Navigation will cover care costs not covered by the policy.

The second new plans offers coverage for home care only. About 65% of home care is covered by the plan.

Another change is allowing participants to pay more of the one-time membership fee up front and pay $100 less in the traditional monthly fee.

The reserve is applicable as well in paying less of the one-time membership fee and pay $100 more in the monthly fee.