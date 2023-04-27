A significant uptick in sales, along with higher prices absorbed by customers, bolstered Caterpillar Inc. to a 26.4% jump in first-quarter net income to $1.93 billion.

The manufacturer reported Thursday having diluted earnings of $3.74 a share, up from $2.86 a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $4.91 when excluding restructuring costs, primarily the divestiture of the company's Longwall business.

The average earnings forecast was $3.79 by 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Caterpillar's Rail division has a production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.

Overall sales were up 17% to $15.9 billion.

All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had double-digit, year-over-year revenue increases: construction industries was up 10% to $6.11 billion; energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was up 24% to $5.04 billion; and resource industries climbed 21% to $2.83 billion.

The manufacturer said that for the energy and transportation division, the main factors were increased sales in rail services and marine, while international locomotive deliveries were higher.

Sales in North America increased by 32% to $7.46 billion.

“We achieved double-digit top-line growth and record adjusted profit per share while generating strong machinery, energy and transportation free cash flow,” Caterpillar chairman and chief executive Jim Umpleby said in a statement.

Caterpillar reported spending $400 million on stock repurchases during the first quarter, compared with $930 million in the fourth quarter.

Peter McNally, global sector lead for industrials materials and energy at Third Bridge, said Caterpillar projects “further sales and profit gains in 2023, as pricing strength will more than offset the inflationary headwinds that the equipment maker has been experiencing.”

“There will be $700 million in restructuring expenses that need to be absorbed in 2023, but the company is improving profit margins and the balance sheet.”