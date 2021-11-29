Sales of Marlboro HeatSticks halted in U.S. as federal official lets BAT's patent-infringement victory against Philip Morris stand

The Reynolds affiliates requested a temporary and a permanent injunction against the importation, sale and distribution of PMI’s IQOS products, as well as “enhanced damages,” alleging “defendants’ infringement has been and continues to be deliberate, willful and unlicensed.”

The international version of IQOS gained Food and Drug Administration authorization for sale in April 2019 — with the caveat that it does not mean “these products are safe or FDA approved.”

The IQOS products debuted in test markets in Atlanta in October 2019 and Richmond, Va., in November 2019.

During the second quarter, PM USA expanded retail distribution of Marlboro HeatSticks into the Triad and other metro areas of North Carolina, as well as northern Virginia and Georgia.

However, on July 29, PM USA said it had paused further U.S. expansion of Marlboro HeatSticks in response to the ITC’s July 27 reviewing decision.

“We’ve been focused on our contingency plans surrounding sales and distribution and have been in communication with PMI on their domestic manufacturing plans,” Altria said.

Cooper said BAT and Reynolds are not trying to thwart the progress of non-combustible tobacco and nicotine products in the U.S.