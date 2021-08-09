Sanderson Farms agrees to be sold for $4.5 billion

The parent company of Wayne Foods said Monday it has reached an agreement to spend $4.53 billion to purchase Sanderson Farms Inc. The deal is projected to close in late 2021 or early 2022.

Cargill and Continental Grain Co. said it will merger Sanderson Farms, which has two operations in North Carolina, with Wayne Foods, which has an operation in Dobson.

Wayne Farms chief executive Clint Rivers will lead the combined company.

With the merger, Sanderson Farms would be taken private; it currently trades on Nasdaq.

Sanderson has feed mill, hatching and processing facilities in Kinston, as well as hatching and processing facilities in St. Paul’s. Other combined operations will be Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.