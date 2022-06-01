 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SeaTrust Mortgage purchased by Primis Financial

SeaTrust Mortgage Co., which has an office in Greensboro, completed Tuesday its sale to Primis Financial Corp. Terms were not disclosed.

The company, founded in 2020, has changed its brand to Primis Mortgage Co. with the deal. The mortgage company is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Primis Financial.

Other Primis mortgage offices are in Charlotte, Jacksonville and Wilmington, along with Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville and Tampa, Fla., and Franklin and Nashville, Tenn.

As of March 31, Primis had $3.22 billion in total assets with 40 full-service branches in the Maryland and Virginia markets.

