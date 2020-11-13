SEC fines former Wells Fargo top executive Stumpf $2.5 million

Stumpf was accused of signing and certifying regulatory statements in 2015 and 2016 "which he should have known were misleading, regarding both Wells Fargo’s community bank cross-sell strategy and its reported metric.”

According to the order, Stumpf failed to assure the accuracy of his certifications after being put on notice that Wells Fargo was misleading the public about the cross-sell metric.

“If executives speak about a key performance metric to promote their business, they must do so fully and accurately,” said Stephanie Avakian, director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.

“The commission will continue to hold responsible not only the senior executives who make false and misleading statements, but also those who certify to the accuracy of misleading statements despite warnings to the contrary.”

The SEC is pursuing against Tolstedt a permanent injunction, civil penalties, disgorgement with prejudgment interest, and an officer-and-director bar.

Scandal background

The bank acknowledged in 2017 the opening and issuing of at least 3.53 million unauthorized checking and savings accounts, debit cards and credit cards between 2009 and October 2016.