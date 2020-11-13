SEC fines former Wells Fargo top executive Stumpf $2.5 million

The Securities and Exchange Commission ordered Friday that former top Wells Fargo & Co. executive John Stumpf pay a $2.5 million penalty for his role in allegedly misleading investors about the success of its community bank division.
The fine settles charges against Stumpf.
The agency also charged Carrie Tolstedt, former head of the community bank. It is pursuing litigated action, alleging that Tolstedt committed fraud.
The SEC action against Stumpf and Tolstedt comes nearly nine months after Wells Fargo agreed in February to pay $3 billion to settle U.S. Justice Department and SEC investigations into fraudulent community bank sales practices.
The investigation period covers from 2002 until the scandal on customer-account practices erupted publicly in September 2016. At that time, Wells Fargo agreed to pay a combined $185 million in fines to resolve regulatory complaints.
According to the SEC’s complaint against Tolstedt, from mid-2014 through mid-2016, she publicly described and endorsed Wells Fargo’s “cross-sell metric” as a means of measuring Wells Fargo’s financial success "despite the fact that this metric was inflated by accounts and services that were unused, unneeded or unauthorized."
The SEC complaint also claims Tolstedt signed misleading sub-certifications as to the accuracy of Wells Fargo’s public disclosures "when she knew or was reckless in not knowing that statements in those disclosures regarding Wells Fargo’s cross-sell metric were materially false and misleading."
Stumpf was accused of signing and certifying regulatory statements in 2015 and 2016 "which he should have known were misleading, regarding both Wells Fargo’s community bank cross-sell strategy and its reported metric.”
According to the order, Stumpf failed to assure the accuracy of his certifications after being put on notice that Wells Fargo was misleading the public about the cross-sell metric.
“If executives speak about a key performance metric to promote their business, they must do so fully and accurately,” said Stephanie Avakian, director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.
“The commission will continue to hold responsible not only the senior executives who make false and misleading statements, but also those who certify to the accuracy of misleading statements despite warnings to the contrary.”
The SEC is pursuing against Tolstedt a permanent injunction, civil penalties, disgorgement with prejudgment interest, and an officer-and-director bar.
Scandal background
The bank acknowledged in 2017 the opening and issuing of at least 3.53 million unauthorized checking and savings accounts, debit cards and credit cards between 2009 and October 2016.
Although the bulk of the fraudulent accounts were established in California and Arizona, the bank has told the Charlotte Observer it cannot rule out that 38,722 unauthorized customer accounts were established in North Carolina and 23,327 in South Carolina.
Counting the latest civil penalty, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016.
To put the latest civil penalty, and overall fines, into perspective, Wells Fargo reported Jan. 14 that for fiscal 2019, its net income was down 13% to $17.94 billion.
Involving the February settlement, a Justice statement said Wells Fargo has “admitted that it collected millions of dollars in fees and interest to which the company was not entitled, harmed the credit ratings of certain customers, and unlawfully misused customers’ sensitive personal information, including customers’ means of identification.”
Andrew Murray, a U.S. attorney for the Western District of N.C., said the $3 billion civil penalty “is appropriate given the staggering size, scope and duration of Wells Fargo’s illicit conduct, which spanned well over a decade.”
Murray said bank officials “caved to the pernicious forces of greed, and puts its own interests ahead of those of the customers it claims to serve.”
Cross-selling practices
The SEC noted that the bank’s cross-selling practices with customers were at the heart of the scandal.
According to the order, from 2002 to 2016, Wells Fargo opened millions of accounts of financial products that were unauthorized or fraudulent.
The Community Bank also pressured customers to buy products they did not need and would not use. The order finds that these accounts were opened through sales practices inconsistent with Wells Fargo’s investor disclosures regarding its purported needs-based selling model.
On Jan. 23, federal banking regulators ordered a $17.5 million fine against Stumpf for his role in the scandal. Stumpf agreed to a prohibition order, which includes a lifetime ban from the banking industry.
The largest fine of $25 million was assessed to Tolstedt, who was retroactively fired with cause shortly after the scandal surfaced in September 2016. She is disputing the legal action.
Altogether, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued fines totaling $58.5 million to eight former Wells Fargo executives.
“Community Bank management intimidated and badgered employees to meet unattainable sales goals year after year, including by monitoring employees daily or hourly and reporting their sales performance to their managers, subjecting employees to hazing-like abuse, and threatening to terminate and actually terminating employees for failure to meet the goals," according to the February settlement.
The bank fired as many as 5,300 of those lower-level employees over five years.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.