SEC investigating Wells Fargo's diversity hiring policies

Wells Fargo & Co. confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission is the second federal regulatory agency investigating its diversity hiring practices.

"Government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, have undertaken formal or informal inquiries or investigations regarding the company’s hiring practices related to diversity," the bank said in its third-quarter financial report.

Wells Fargo disclosed the Justice investigation in its second-quarter financial report in which the bank said it is several “formal or informal federal inquiries or investigations” into its diversity hiring practices.

The bank defines a “diverse” candidate as a woman or person of color, along with categories pertaining to people with disabilities, veterans, sexual orientation and gender identity.

The bank repeated in the disclosure that “a putative securities fraud class action has also been filed in federal court for the Northern District of California “alleging that the company and certain of its executive officers made false or misleading statements about the company’s hiring practices related to diversity."

"Allegations related to the company’s hiring practices related to diversity are also among the subjects of shareholder derivative lawsuits filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California."

The bank instated on Aug. 19 a new version of its diverse candidate hiring guidelines.

The guidelines include:

• Continue to expect a 50% diverse candidate slate and a diverse interviewer panel.

• Revise the existing process for allowing exceptions to the guidelines to provide for manager and recruiter review, and on-going monitoring.

• Provide updated training for recruiters and managers on the diverse candidate guidelines, including how they should be applied throughout the recruiting and hiring process.

• Focus monitoring of the guidelines on the effectiveness of their contribution to the goal of increasing diverse representation.

• Continue to hold senior leaders accountable for making progress on diverse representation.

The new version follows a pause the bank took in June that came after The New York Times reported the guidelines contributed to fake job interviews.

According to the newspaper’s report, the diverse candidate would be interviewed for a job that already had been promised to someone else.

Wells Fargo has said it conducted “a review of diverse candidate slate hiring approaches and interviewed Wells Fargo recruiters and hiring managers to determine what’s working and what’s not.”

The company also has engaged a broader set of employees in listening sessions since mid-May.

Higher legal actions accrual

Wells Fargo disclosed that it upped by $500 million, to $3.7 billion, how much it set aside as of Sept. 30 in an accrual for legal actions. The accrual is up from $3 billion a year ago.

The bank, like most financial institutions, establishes accruals for legal actions "when potential losses associated with the actions become probable and the costs can be reasonably estimated."

The $3.7 billion represents what Wells Fargo lists as the high end "of the range of reasonably possible potential losses in excess of the company’s accrual for probable and estimable losses.

The peak so far has been $3.9 billion that was as of June 30, 2019.

The bank cautions that "the outcomes of legal actions are unpredictable and subject to significant uncertainties, and it is inherently difficult to determine whether any loss is probable or even possible."

"It is also inherently difficult to estimate the amount of any loss and there may be matters for which a loss is probable or reasonably possible, but not currently estimable. Accordingly, actual losses may be in excess of the established accrual or the range of reasonably possible loss."

Wells Fargo said it "believes that the eventual outcome of the actions against Wells Fargo and/or its subsidiaries will not, individually or in the aggregate, have a material adverse effect on Wells Fargo’s consolidated financial condition."

"However, it is possible that the ultimate resolution of a matter, if unfavorable, may be material to Wells Fargo’s results of operations for any particular period."