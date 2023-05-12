The Securities and Exchange Commission is stepping up — as of Oct. 1 — corporate disclosure transparency when it comes to share repurchases.

This includes requiring publicly traded companies to:

Disclose daily repurchase activity on a quarterly or semiannual basis.

Check a box indicating if certain directors or officers traded in the relevant securities within four business days before or after the public announcement of an issuer’s repurchase plan or program.

Provide narrative disclosure about the issuer’s repurchase programs and practices in its periodic reports.

Provide quarterly share-repurchase disclosures in annual and quarterly filings related to an issuer’s adoption and termination of certain trading arrangements.

The SEC said in a news release the initiative is aimed at "modernizing the disclosure requirements relating to repurchases of an issuer’s equity securities.

"The amendments will improve disclosure and provide investors with enhanced information to assess the purposes and effects of share repurchases."

“In 2021, buybacks amounted to nearly $950 billion and reportedly reached more than $1.25 trillion in 2022,” SEC chairman Gary Gensler said.

“These amendments will increase the transparency and integrity of this significant means by which issuers transact in their own securities.

Biggest role

The stock market has played the biggest role in boosting the total compensation of chief executive and other top-five executives.

Many corporations have made stock and stock options awards a primary, if not the largest, financial factor in CEO compensation in recent years.

The strategy has been more directly tying CEO compensation to overall company financial performance, particularly share price.

Another major factor: many chief executives have benefited immensely from company share-repurchase programs, which typically make the remaining outstanding shares more valuable.

"Through these disclosures, investors will be able to better assess issuer buyback programs," Gensler said.

"The disclosures will also help lessen some of the information asymmetries inherent between issuers and investors in buybacks.

"That’s good for investors, issuers, and the markets.”

The required SEC disclosures include each day on which a repurchase was conducted, the number of shares repurchased that day and the average price paid.

When it comes to the narrative component that begins Jan. 1, the SEC said corporations will be required to disclose the objectives or rationales for its share repurchases; the process or criteria used to determine the amount of repurchases; and any policies and procedures relating to purchases and sales of the issuer’s securities during a repurchase program by its officers and directors, including any restriction on such transactions.

Other SEC steps

In December, Corporate America and investors enter a new financial era in which most share repurchases will be accompanied by a 1% federal tax on publicly traded corporations.

The federal Inflation Reduction Act provision, signed into law by President Joe Biden on August, levies a 1% excise tax on the market value of repurchased corporate shares.

The provision is expected to raise a combined $74 billion through 2033, including between $5 billion and $6 billion in 2023, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation. The tax is expected to be collected annually.

Companies have been allowed to buy their own shares since 1982.

A corporation typically buys back its stock from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, the remaining shares tend to become more valuable, driving up their price, and thus executive compensation tied to stock and stock-option awards.

In recent years, share repurchases have proven as attractive and lucrative as quarterly and annual dividends.

Democratic U.S. senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Ron Wyden of Oregon said they supported the share-repurchase tax in large part because corporations have overall not chosen to spend their excess capital on infrastructure investments or increased employee wages.

“I hate stock buybacks,” said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., according to a Fox Business report. “I think they are one of the most self-serving things that corporate America does.”

Tax exceptions

According to the law firm of Baker Botts LLP, there are some exceptions to the tax, such as: repurchase in cases where the total value of the stock does not exceed $1 million during the taxable year; a repurchase treated as a dividend for tax purposes; and a repurchase associated with an employer-sponsored retirement plan, employee stock ownership plan or similar plan.

However, the law firm of Haynes Boone of New York posted that the excise tax “applies to all of the stock of a covered corporation, including classes of stock which are not publicly traded regardless of whether the corporation has earnings and profits or losses.

“While the excise tax is primarily levied on domestic corporations, it will also apply when a U.S. specified affiliate of a publicly traded non-U.S. corporation repurchases stock of its foreign parent corporation.

“The tax is imposed upon the specified affiliate as if it were a U.S. corporation repurchasing its own stock.

“A specified affiliate is an entity that is more than 50% owned, directly or indirectly, by a corporation.”

Reactions

Economists are mixed about the potential influence of the new tax, with some saying many corporations will just shrug at the additional tax, while others say it could give a modest boost to dividend payouts.

“The new tax will increase the cost of buybacks, so there will be some reduction in this activity, although I think it will be minor,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

“In my opinion, the tax represents an unneeded interference of the federal government in the financial management of companies.”

Walden said the tax could lead some older investors toward corporations who are dependable dividend payers.

“But, young-and middle-age investors often put more focus on the appreciation potential of stocks,” Walden said.

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said that the share-repurchase tax is "in the grand scheme of things, too small relative to the size of the economy to significantly impact how the recession plays out, nor is it likely to significantly cool off buybacks since they will be driven more by stock prices than anything else.

“The increased tax revenue might help to slightly reduce government borrowing, but again, I do not see it as having much broader impact.”