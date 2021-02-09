Second GOP-sponsored legal notices bill filed affecting 12 eastern counties

A second bill has been submitted in the N.C. General Assembly that would allow local governments in 12 eastern counties to file their required legal notices on their websites, rather than in local newspapers.
A bipartisan House Bill 51, filed Thursday, would allow those government entities to post non-government legal notices for the public on their websites for a fee. Those could include notices for such proceedings as foreclosures, divorces, child custody and estates.
The counties affected by HB51 are Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Craven, Gates, Harnett, Hertford, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington. The bill has three Republican and one Democrat as primary sponsors.
HB51 follows on Republican-sponsored House Bill 35, which was filed Jan. 28 and includes Davidson, Forsyth and Rockingham counties in the Triad.
However, primary co-sponsor Rep. Harry Warren, R-Rowan, said Jan. 29 there was a miscommunication with the Forsyth delegation about Forsyth's inclusion. Warren said Forsyth would be removed during the committee process.
Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Forsyth, said he opposed the bill in large part because too many households in North Carolina don't have access to the internet.
"Whatever way it’s done, it needs to be uniform for all counties and towns," Zachary said.
Davidson newspapers affected by HB35 include The Dispatch of Lexington and the Thomasville Times. Rockingham newspapers affected include the News & Record, Eden Daily News and The Reidsville Review.
The other counties listed in HB35 are Cabarrus, Catawba, Currituck, Haywood, Jackson, Montgomery, Richmond, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly and Swain.
Both bills require newspapers to inform the public that notices can be placed on county websites for a fee.
The government entities would not be required to place their legal notices on their websites and could opt to continue placing them in newspapers.
The bill would become effective when signed into law.
Warren said that "all other counties listed (in HB35) were requested by the relevant delegation members."
Warren said HB35 was submitted, as were previous legal notices bill, primarily "due to economic considerations."
"Counties, cities, municipalities, businesses and the general public, throughout North Carolina have all suffered economically this year due to the prolonged closure of our economy," Warren said. "This change in the statute will afford all who are required to post legal notices to do so free, or at a reduced rate, representing a savings for all.
"For government entities, the savings will help offset revenue shortfalls and assist them in meeting budgetary obligations to provide constituent services," Warren said.
The legislation was filed as a local bill, which means it can't be vetoed by the governor. A local bill can contain up to 14 counties.
The N.C. Press Association said on Jan. 29 it expected there would be other local legal notices bills filed this session to keep the county count below 14.
The association said that for some community newspapers, public legal notices can represent as much as 50% of their revenue.
In July 2017, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 205, which would have affected newspaper legal notices only in Guilford County. The bill passed the House by a 60-53 vote and the Senate by a 32-14 vote.
HB205 was the first Cooper veto that was not overridden by the Republican-controlled supermajority of 2017-18.
During the 2017 bill discussion, several community and rural newspapers, including the publishers of the Kernersville News and Jamestown News, said losing the revenue from the county legal notices could force them out of business.
