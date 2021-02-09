Second GOP-sponsored legal notices bill filed affecting 12 eastern counties

"Whatever way it’s done, it needs to be uniform for all counties and towns," Zachary said.

Davidson newspapers affected by HB35 include The Dispatch of Lexington and the Thomasville Times. Rockingham newspapers affected include the News & Record, Eden Daily News and The Reidsville Review.

The other counties listed in HB35 are Cabarrus, Catawba, Currituck, Haywood, Jackson, Montgomery, Richmond, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly and Swain.

Both bills require newspapers to inform the public that notices can be placed on county websites for a fee.

The government entities would not be required to place their legal notices on their websites and could opt to continue placing them in newspapers.

The bill would become effective when signed into law.

Warren said that "all other counties listed (in HB35) were requested by the relevant delegation members."

Warren said HB35 was submitted, as were previous legal notices bill, primarily "due to economic considerations."