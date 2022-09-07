Second Harvest completes $1.35 million purchase of Whitaker Park site

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. Inc. completed Friday the $1.35 million purchase of its future headquarters site in the Whitaker Park complex.

The nonprofit has opted for a start-from-scratch approach to its new 140,000-square-foot facility that is projected to begin operations in the fall.

The current Winston-Salem headquarters of Second Harvest at 3655 Reed St. was sold in January for $3.2 million to an affiliate of Alexander Summer LLC, a commercial real-estate company based in Paramus, N.J.

Second Harvest chief executive Eric Aft said in January that the sale proceeds would go toward fulfilling a $10 million capital campaign.

“We designed our plans for the new building to include the proceeds from the sale of the existing facility,” Alt said. “We are leasing back from the new owners until we move into the new location."

Second Harvest said the new building will make food receiving and distribution more efficient and make it possible to lift limitations now in place on accepting fresh food. Storage capacity for such items will double. The nonprofit said the enhanced center would also support real-time data collection so that it is possible to target help where it is needed the most.