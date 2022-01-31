Second Harvest completes sale of local headquarters property

Second Harvest has opted for a start-from-scratch approach to its new 140,000-square-foot facility that is projected to begin operations by fall 2022.

“As we work and our programs have grown, we have found that the facilities we are in, which include three leased facilities and one that we own ... are just no longer adequate to do the work that needs to get done,” Aft said in August.

“With the new tools that we envision for this campaign and this enhanced space, we know we can ... do even more for those we serve.”

Second Harvest said the new building will make food receiving and distribution more efficient and make it possible to lift limitations now in place on accepting fresh food. Storage capacity for such items will double.

The nonprofit said the enhanced center would also support real-time data collection so that it is possible to target help where it is needed the most.

Operations, such as Providence Culinary Training, can expand, and new job-training programs that work in line with Second Harvest’s mission and goals can be started, officials said.

The new building will also make it possible to engage more volunteers, Second Harvest officials said.

