Second Harvest completes sale of local headquarters property

The current Winston-Salem headquarters of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. Inc. has been sold for $3.2 million as the nonprofit group prepares for its move to Whitaker Park this fall.
Second Harvest sold the property to an affiliate of Alexander Summer LLC, a commercial real-estate company based in Paramus, N.J.
The sale of the 4.9-acre property at 3655 Reed St. was completed Friday, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing. The property contains a 64,120-square-foot building.
Second Harvest chief executive Eric Aft said Monday the sale proceeds would go toward fulfilling a $10 million capital campaign.
The nonprofit launched in May the public phase of a $10 million capital campaign with the announcement that more than $9.4 million is already in hand.
With the “Hunger for Change” campaign goal that close, Aft said in May that the campaign wouldn’t stop at $10 million since the needs are so great.
"We designed our plans for the new building to include the proceeds from the sale of the existing facility," Alt said. "We are leasing back from the new owners until we move into the new location.
"At the moment, we are still looking at early fall to move into the new facility."
Second Harvest has opted for a start-from-scratch approach to its new 140,000-square-foot facility that is projected to begin operations by fall 2022.
“As we work and our programs have grown, we have found that the facilities we are in, which include three leased facilities and one that we own ... are just no longer adequate to do the work that needs to get done,” Aft said in August.
“With the new tools that we envision for this campaign and this enhanced space, we know we can ... do even more for those we serve.”
Second Harvest said the new building will make food receiving and distribution more efficient and make it possible to lift limitations now in place on accepting fresh food. Storage capacity for such items will double.
The nonprofit said the enhanced center would also support real-time data collection so that it is possible to target help where it is needed the most.
Operations, such as Providence Culinary Training, can expand, and new job-training programs that work in line with Second Harvest’s mission and goals can be started, officials said.
The new building will also make it possible to engage more volunteers, Second Harvest officials said.
