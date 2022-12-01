Second Harvest Food Bank's new headquarters debuts with ample storage, training space

The sharpening of knives in a culinary classroom and the packaging of meals for seniors were appropriate backgrounds for the ribbon-cutting of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina's new headquarters.

The nonprofit group, which serves 18 counties, recently moved into a 139,192-square-foot facility at 3330 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. The group tore down three existing buildings to clear space for the new facility.

In doing so, Second Harvest became an initially unlikely anchor for the rebirth of the Whitaker Park manufacturing campus.

The new facility replaces the combined 114,000 square feet of space of Second Harvest’s previous headquarters and three leased facilities.

It also provides much-needed and much-appreciated additional space for expanded culinary and kitchen hands-on training, community meal preparation, freezer and cooler space that allows for additional and extended storage space for frozen and perishable foods, and doubling the number of receiving docks to four.

Storage capacity for such items will double. The nonprofit said the enhanced center would support real-time data collection "so that it is possible to target help where it is needed the most."

"The increased capacity will enable the organization to accept and distribute even more nutritious foods, including fresh produce, meats, eggs and dairy items," the group said.

"It introduces new training program that will include supply chain management, logistics and forklift operations in partnership with Forsyth Technical Community College."

Eric Aft, the group's chief executive, said the new facility represents "a shared commitment to building communities that are food secure for all residents and that provide pathways to a stronger Northwest North Carolina."

“It’s about vision of doing more, of making an even greater impact, more efficiently.”

The added culinary training space is apropos, Aft said, considering that "for some of us, food is about making thoughtful choices that support our good health."

"For others of us, food is an art, including the many talented chefs who are part of our incredible Providence culinary training and catering teams.

"And for far too many of our neighbors, food is a worry: Is there any? Will there be enough?”

Other offerings

With the new facility, the Providence Culinary Training program not only has been expanded in terms of space, but also in offerings that include a barista training track, and baking, catering and line cook specialization track.

Meanwhile, Aft said the community meals program will be able to more than triple its output from 18,000 meals per week to up to 60,000.

Those meals are focused primarily on seniors and children.

The Nutrition Education Center will provide workshops and demonstrations on campus, as well as being equipped with smart classroom technology to offer distance learning capabilities.

“This new facility will greatly enhance the ability of Second Harvest to address food disparity among residents of Northwest North Carolina,” Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said.

Aft has the goal of expanding the hands-on aspect of food preparation by converting a grassy area next to the loading areas into what will be known as the Clyde Fitzgerald Teaching Garden — named after the group's former chief executive from 2008 to 2018 — and Second Harvest Food Forest.

“We can do even more, and we absolutely must,” Aft said.

“Because everyone deserves to eat, and all our lives and our communities, too, are made better when everyone is able to access the nutritious food they need to live their healthiest, best life — free from hunger.”

Second Harvest launched the quiet phase of its Hunger for Change campaign just months before the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in mid-March 2020.

The nonprofit launched in May 2021 the public phase of the $10 million capital campaign with the announcement that more than $9.4 million is already in hand.

With the “Hunger for Change” campaign goal that close, Aft said in May that the campaign wouldn’t stop at $10 million since the needs are so great.

Earlier this year, the former Second Harvest headquarters site was sold for $3.2 million to an affiliate of Alexander Summer LLC, a commercial real-estate company based in Paramus, N.J. The 4.9-acre property at 3655 Reed St. contains a 64,120-square-foot building.

Aft said those sale proceeds would go toward the $10 million capital campaign.

Background

The nonprofit Whitaker Park Development Authority was created by Winston-Salem Business Inc., the Winston-Salem Alliance and Wake Forest University for the sole purpose of shocking a heartbeat back into the campus after Reynolds American Inc. pledged in 2015 to donate the 1.7 million square feet of space.

Whitaker Park, named after former Reynolds Chairman John Whitaker, had more than 2,000 middle- and upper-middle class workers at its peak.

A key crossroads came in April 2017 when Reynolds handed over the keys to WPDA for 120 acres and 13 buildings.

Not included in the donation was the central property, where Reynolds has tobacco processing and warehousing operations. Those consist of 18 buildings and 100 acres.

Second Harvest has joined as current and future Whitaker Park anchors the following initiatives:

*Cook Medical bought Building 601-1, which contains 850,000 square feet, in 2019. Cook plans to move its local workforce of 650 to the facility, as well as pledging to add 50 jobs over 10 years.

*Nature’s Value paid $10.5 million for the 426,800-square-foot 601-11 building, where it plans to relocate its headquarters and consolidate production beginning in the first half of 2023. Nature’s Value has pledged to create more than 183 new jobs along with relocating 50 jobs from Lexington.

*Residential renovation work for Whitaker Park Lofts is under way on the historic Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 by developer Chris Harrison. The plan is creating 164 residential units.

Brennan Investment Group of Rosemont, Ill., has under construction an 110,163-square-foot speculative building at 4043 Reynolds Court.

Brennan also bought in March the next-door 82,000-square-foot building at 4035 Reynolds Court. The affiliates paid a combined $2.95 million for two tracts.

Brennan said that Whitaker Park fits its investment portfolio since it involves “research, technology, manufacturing and distribution users seeking to locate near top research universities, major interstates and populations with high-disposable incomes and high-educational attainment levels.”