Second job fair planned for Ontex Group's Stokesdale plant

Ontex Group will hold on Nov. 20 its second job fair for its Stokesdale manufacturing plant. Ontex makes adult and baby diapers, as well as feminine hygiene products.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marriott hotel at Piedmont Triad International Airport, One Marriott Drive in Greensboro.

Ontex, a Belgian manufacturer of disposable hygiene products, pledged in May 2020 to create 403 jobs at the plant that is scheduled to open soon. If the company reached that workforce total, it would be a top-five private employer in Rockingham County.

The 250,000-square-foot plant will be in South Rockingham Corporate Park, which is on a 350-acre site at Interstate 73 and N.C. 65 about 10 miles north of PTI.

Available positions include: maintenance technicians; machine operators; quality inspectors; forklift operators; and research and development.

Applicants can also go through Indeed, call (336) 280-0004 or text “diaper” to “85000.” The average annual wage would be $40,130, compared with a county average of $35,146.

