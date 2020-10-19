Second Jordan-sponsored Novant family medical clinic opens in Charlotte

A second Michael Jordan-sponsored Novant Health Inc. family medical clinic opened Monday in north Charlotte.

The 6,800-square-foot clinic at 2701 Statesville Ave. is designed to provide access to primary, behavioral health and preventive care to individuals in the north Charlotte community, including those who are uninsured or underinsured.

The second clinic opens a year after the first Jordan-sponsored clinic in west Charlotte at 3149 Freedom Drive. Jordan has provided a combined $7 million in grant funds for the clinics.

In its first year, the Freedom Drive location has seen more than 3,350 patients, including more than 450 children. Of those, nearly 700 patients were assisted by the clinic’s full-time social worker with nearly 80 patients being referred for additional behavioral health care.

In April, the Freedom Drive clinic was transitioned into a respiratory assessment center to meet the communities’ needs for accessible COVID-19 screening, testing, treatment and education.

Richard Craver