Second major Union Cross Business Park logistics site sold for $30 million

The buyer is a Chicago-based affiliate of Griffin Capital Real Estate Co. of El Segundo, Calif., while the seller is an affiliate of Tratt Properties LLC of Phoenix.

The complex consists of 51.5 acres and a 526,320-square-foot building.

Griffin Capital says it is an “alternative investment asset manager.” It has owned, managed, sponsored or co-sponsored investment programs representing more than $17 billion in assets.

The firm’s investment strategies include: diversified core real estate and global corporate credit securities; direct real estate ownership in sector-specific portfolios focused on leasing office and industrial assets; and multifamily real estate.

Pepsi Bottling committed to the 390 Business Park Drive building in July 2012, saying it would spend at least $81.7 million on new equipment and property over seven years.

The company said at that time it planned to either buy the property or lease it for at least 10 years. The company chose the site because there is adjacent land for further expansion.