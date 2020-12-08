Second pet food manufacturer adding operations in Rockingham County

Angelo Russo, Farmina Holding’s owner and chief executive, said the company “plans to further invest in the Southeast to develop a network of family owned regional farms that meet our farm-to-table ingredient quality standards.”

The jobs will pay an average $46,722 per year. By comparison, Rockingham County’s annual average is $35,146.

The company has been made eligible for up to $1.83 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program. It also will received local incentives from Reidsville and the county board of commissioners.

"Farmina is another addition to a much diversified manufacturing base, providing a wide range of jobs and opportunities for our citizens of Reidsville, Rockingham County and the region," Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker said in a statement.

"During the past five years Reidsville has made a concerted effort with its county and state partners to attract new industries and assist existing manufacturers grow. This has resulted in the creation of more than 1,500 new jobs here."

Purina plans to begin hiring in early to mid-2021. The company projects achieving its hiring commitment in 2024.