Second state work-search requirement bill reaches chamber floor

The executive order remains in effect until either being rescinded by Cooper, amended by another executive order or the state of emergency declaration ends.

However, the state Division of Employment Security has the authority to reactivate the work search requirements.

On Monday, Cooper signed Executive Order No. 200 that gives state employment officials more flexibility in assisting new unemployment benefit claimants.

The order “establishes a flexible work-search requirement” for all claimants, effective March 14.

“More jobs are being created as we begin to emerge from the pandemic, and people who are out of work need help getting them,” Cooper said in a statement.

“Unemployment payments have been critical for families, and we want them to have jobs before the payments end.”

As part of the work-search requirement process, Commerce “shall create a process to assist and ensure that all New Claimants are registered with a jobseeker account in www.ncworks.gov,” according to the order. The department is to add staff to comply with the order.