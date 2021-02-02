 Skip to main content
Section of Kernersville shopping center sells for $7.6 million
Section of Kernersville shopping center sells for $7.6 million

A portion of a Kernersville shopping center has been sold for $7.6 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 11.8-acre property at 224 Harmon Creek Road contains 93,437 square feet of retail space with Kohl’s as an anchor tenant.

The buyer is VP Jacksonville LLC of Wilkesboro. The seller is Centre Park Forty Associates LLC of St. Louis.

