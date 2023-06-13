Leigh Brady has been appointed as chief executive of State Employees’ Credit Union by its board of directors on Tuesday.

Brady replaces Jim Hayes, who is leaving SECU to become chief executive of State Department Federal Credit Union in Alexandria, Va.

Brady becomes SECU’s first female chief executive. She has spent 35 years at SECU, including as chief operating officer since 2021.

SECU board chairman Chris Ayers said Brady “uniquely understands our mission and our members. She is well equipped to continue the improvements and advances that are underway at SECU.”