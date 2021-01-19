Securities lawsuit dismissed against 22nd Century Group

A federal securities lawsuit filed against 22nd Century Group has been dismissed with prejudice, signifying it can’t be filed again, the company said Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed in January 2019 against the company and then-chief executive Henry Sicignano III and then-chief financial officer John Brodfuehrer.

The lawsuit accused the company and the executives of including false financial statements in quarterly and annual reports, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases and other public statements.

The company filed a request in January 2020 to dismiss the lawsuit. In July, a federal judge for the Western District of New York heard oral arguments on the motion to dismiss.

“We are pleased with the court’s decision to dismiss this baseless lawsuit,” James Mish, the company’s chief executive, said in a statement. “We have consistently maintained that these claims were without merit.”

Based in Williamsville, N.Y., 22nd Century opened cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville in 2014. Following a round of job cuts in January, the company has 51 of its 69 employees in Mocksville.

