Sedgefield shopping center property bought for $6.4 million

The Sedgefield shopping center in Greensboro has been sold for $6.4 million to a New Jersey group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 8.66-acre property at 3609 Groometown Road contains 56,431 square feet of retail space.

The buyer is Elkin Plaza LLC of Eatontown, N.J.

The seller is Glenwood Sedgefield Co. LLC of Huntersville.

