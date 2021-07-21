Sedgefield Show Grounds property sold for $2.2 million

The Sedgefield Show Grounds horse-show property in Greensboro and an adjacent property have been sold for a combined $2.2 million to a Greensboro housing group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The property at 3701 Groometown Road features 17.4 acres, while the property at 3709 ZZ Groometown Road has 0.06 acres.

The buyer is Affordable Housing Management Inc. of Greensboro, which has stated plans to build apartment units on the site.

The seller is Sedgefield Show Grounds Inc. of High Point. Sedgefield has moved some of its horse shows to the Carolina Horse Park facility in Raeford.

