 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sedgefield Show Grounds property sold for $2.2 million
0 Comments

Sedgefield Show Grounds property sold for $2.2 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Sedgefield Show Grounds horse-show property in Greensboro and an adjacent property have been sold for a combined $2.2 million to a Greensboro housing group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The property at 3701 Groometown Road features 17.4 acres, while the property at 3709 ZZ Groometown Road has 0.06 acres.

The buyer is Affordable Housing Management Inc. of Greensboro, which has stated plans to build apartment units on the site.

The seller is Sedgefield Show Grounds Inc. of High Point. Sedgefield has moved some of its horse shows to the Carolina Horse Park facility in Raeford.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US stocks sink on Delta variant concerns

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News