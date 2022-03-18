Self-storage group pays $12.5 million for shopping center outparcel

A Buffalo self-storage company has paid $12.55 million to purchase a 1.8-acre lot in The Village at Robinhood shopping center in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.
The property at 5109 Robinhood Village Drive is the largest of three outparcels on the campus.
According to a marketing flier, the property could contain up to an 80,000-square-foot building.
The buyer is Life Storage LP. The sellers are 5109 Robinhood Village LP and 5109 Robinhood Village Partners LP, both of Charleston, S.C.
