Sentencing hearing set for co-owner of former BB&T headquarters in downtown Winston-Salem

A federal judge in Georgia has set Aug. 8 as the next potential sentencing date for a convicted felon who co-owns the former BB&T Financial Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

Tyson “Ty” Rhame was convicted Oct. 10, 2018, on 11 of 13 counts of mail and wire fraud conspiracy, as well as multiple counts of mail and wire fraud.

U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones set the new proposed sentencing date on April 1.

The sentencing hearing for Rhame and co-defendants Frank Bell and James Shaw has been delayed at least four times — January, March and May 2019 and October 2020 — as their motions for acquittal and a new trial were pursued.

Jones has said in legal filings that the sentencing hearing could take up to two weeks.

The U.S. Attorney’s office handling the case has declined to comment on previous potential sentencing dates.

The BB&T building at 200 W. Second St. has been listed since March 2016 as a potential forfeiture target for the U.S. government if Rhame was convicted.

Rhame has shared ownership of the building with Charlotte investor Ray Gee. They paid $60 million for it in December 2014, nearly $26 million more than its tax value at the time.