Sephora commits to anchor tenant space at Thruway Shopping Center

The owner of Thruway Shopping Center confirmed Thursday the securing of a second anchor tenant with beauty retailer Sephora opening a 7,000-square-foot store in the fall.

The store, part of an international chain founded in France, sells thousands of makeup, bath and body products from more than 200 brands.

Sephora will be adjacent to the Trader Joe's grocery store, with BohoBlu moving into a smaller space, said Diana Shipley, a real-estate official with Thruway owner and operator Saul Centers.

Hanes Mall officials said Sephora currently has a standalone 4,994-square-foot store, as well as a limited presence within J.C. Penney.

Sephora also has a presence within Kohl's at 1010 Hanes Mall Blvd.

In December 2020, Sephora said it would open 850 permanent Sephora shops inside Kohl’s stores by 2023 as part of exiting its partnership with J.C. Penney. The Sephora spaces at Kohl's are typically about 2,500 square feet.

On Tuesday, O2 Fitness Clubs said it has committed to taking a 30,000-square-foot space in the former SteinMart department store site in Thruway. The fitness club chain, based in Raleigh, plans to open the site in early 2023.

O2 Fitness officials said they have been negotiating with Saul Center, operator of Thruway, for more than a year on the anchor space at 400 S. Stratford Road.

Shipley said the plan for the remaining 10,000 square feet in the former SteinMart site is to divide it into small spaces of 1,500 to 3,500 square feet.

“There are plans to attract boutique or national tenants not already in the area,” Shipley said. She added those tenants don’t necessarily have to be complementary to O2 Fitness.

With the Thruway location, O2 Fitness would have a center in all four Triad urban cities when including Greensboro’s Friendly Center, High Point’s Palladium Shopping Center and Burlington’s New Market Square, which is set to open by the end of May.

In March, the Plow & Hearth retail store at Thruway closed after nearly 11 years. According to the retailer’s website, the Winston-Salem store was its only location in North Carolina.

Thruway gained another anchor tenant in 2019 when Athleta opened a retail store near Trader Joe’s. Athleta is a unit of The Gap that focuses on women’s workout, travel and yoga wear.

The retailer has a store in Friendly Center in Greensboro, as well as stores at Southpark Mall in Charlotte, Streets at Southpoint in Durham, and Crabtree Mall I Raleigh.

Thruway landed Athleta competitor Lululemon in November 2018. The Lululemon fronts Stratford Road.

