The Kohl’s department store chain said Wednesday that a store in Kernersville and Greensboro will join its Winston-Salem location in offering a prominent Sephora section.

The stores are at 224 Harmon Creek Road in Kernersville and 1210 Bridford Parkway in Greensboro. The opening of the two sections has not been disclosed.

A full-sized Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot section “that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora” and includes Sephora-trained beauty advisers.

Sephora, part of an international chain founded in France, sells thousands of makeup, bath and body products from more than 200 brands.

Sephora currently has a standalone 4,994-square-foot store in Hanes Mall.

In December 2020, Sephora said it would open 850 permanent Sephora shops inside Kohl’s stores by 2023 as part of exiting its partnership with J.C. Penney.