Sephora section within Kohl’s plans grand opening Wednesday

Hanes Mall stores closed

The Sephora section within the Winston-Salem Kohl's department store location will have a grand opening event Wednesday. The retailer has a Hanes Mall store as well.

 Walt Unks/Journal

The Sephora section within the Winston-Salem Kohl’s department store at 1010 Hanes Mall Blvd. will conduct a grand opening Wednesday.

The store, part of an international chain founded in France, sells thousands of makeup, bath and body products from more than 200 brands.

The section will be 2,500 square feet and is designed to be a free-standing retail offering featuring Sephora-trained beauty advisers.

In May, Thruway Shopping Center confirmed that Sephora would open a 7,000-square-foot store in the fall adjacent to the Trader Joe’s grocery store, said Diana Shipley, a real-estate official with Thruway owner and operator Saul Centers.

Sephora currently has a standalone 4,994-square-foot store in Hanes Mall, as well as a limited section in JCPenney.

In December 2020, Sephora said it would open 850 permanent Sephora shops inside Kohl’s stores by 2023 as part of exiting its partnership with J.C. Penney. The Sephora spaces at Kohl’s are typically about 2,500 square feet.

