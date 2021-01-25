Settlement reached on coal-ash clean-up. Customers will pay about 75% of costs, down from 100%

Kokai said that "I suspect that both Duke Energy and the attorney general approached this settlement with some degree of uncertainty about what the Supreme Court might say if it took up the case again."

"Two of the five votes in the case’s 5-2 majority have left the court since December. One dissenter, Paul Newby, is now the chief justice. The other dissenter, Anita Earls, dissented for entirely different reasons than Newby’s.

"Rather than trying to predict how the new court would respond, lawyers on both sides of this dispute might have decided a more certain outcome made more sense," Kokai said.

The attorney general's statement said the settlement "relates only to payment of coal ash cleanup costs."

"It does not change the work that Duke Energy is committed to perform to clean up coal ash under its December 2019 settlement with the Department of Environmental Quality, the Sierra Club and other community groups."

The 2019 settlement requires the excavation of more than 80 million tons of coal ash in North Carolina.

Duke Energy is in the process of permanently closing its remaining coal ash storage basins in the state.