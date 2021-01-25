Settlement reached on coal-ash clean-up. Customers will pay about 75% of costs, down from 100%

North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein and Duke Energy said Monday they have reached a settlement on coal ash clean-up expenses under which customers are expected to save more than $1.1 billion on power bills over 10 years.
Yet, it appears customers still will bear about 75% of the projected $4 billion clean-up costs through 2030.
The total clean-up cost for eight of the utility's coal-ash retention ponds has been projected at between $8 billion and $9.5 billion. The rest of the expenses will occur after 2030 and may require a new settlement agreement.
The list includes two sites bordering the Triad — Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County and the former Dan River Steam Station near Eden, the retired plant where the spill occurred in 2014.
Determining how much individual customers will save depends in part on the response of the N.C. Utilities Commission to the proposed settlement. The commission, which determines utility rates, is expected to review the settlement shortly, the groups said.
"It's wrong for North Carolinians to bear the full cost of the clean-up," Stein said during a virtual press conference. "Duke Energy shareholders should pay (their) fair share.
"This settlement settles this dispute for the next 10 years that is fair to customers. It is a win for every single Duke Energy customer."
Stein said customer savings would be gained going forward from a reduction in the portion of their bill linked to coal-ash cleanup.
Duke Energy said the settlement would reduce coal ash costs included in the pending rate requests by 60%, "which would provide immediate customer savings if approved."
Stein, however, does not expect customers to receive a refund from previous coal-ash clean-up related payments.
"It's very difficult to figure out what this is going to mean for an individual ratepayer," Stein said. "We feel very positive this is going to have a meaningful impact.
"It is our hope they will see a reduction this year."
In a separate statement, Duke Energy said the "milestone settlement resolves the last remaining major issues on coal ash management in North Carolina."
Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president, called the settlement "a balanced compromise that will deliver immediate and long-term savings to customers and provide greater certainty to the company over the next decade.”
Who pays?
In 2017, the attorney general's office, the Sierra Club and the commission's public staff challenged the commission's order allowing Duke Energy to pass along to customers the entire cost of cleaning up coal ash, save a one-time $100 million environmental penalty.
The utilities commission previously rejected the utility’s plan to include expected future spending for coal ash cleanup in the revised 2019 rates.
However, it did allow the company to collect for cleanup expenses already incurred.
In December, the state Supreme Court sent the legal dispute back to the commission to address about $700 million in clean-up expenses. That decision likely prompted the settlement agreement.
Activists protesting Duke Energy's strategy have said it’s unfair to stick customers with the bill for cleaning up storage lagoons full of coal ash dating back decades.
Duke Energy officials countered that the coal ash storage basins criticized today as environmental threats once represented standard operating procedure for utilities nationwide and functioned under the direct supervision of government officials.
State regulators have previously ruled that cleanup costs are a routine part of operating a power plant and that utilities are entitled to recover those expenses from customers, company officials note.
Stein said he believes "there should be a sharing of the clean-up costs" since customers benefited from lower energy costs through coal production.
"Coal-fired energy was the main source of production of power for decades, and we didn't always know that coal created problems for the environment," Stein said.
"Customers benefited from the use of these coal power plants in delivering reliable and affordable energy in North Carolina.
"We have argued that Duke Energy mismanaged the mitigation of coal ash ... we believe the cost of cleaning up coal ash may have been less, and that's what this settlement achieves," Stein said.
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said the settlement "clearly has great significance for ratepayers."
"Settling the issue in this way offers a greater degree of certainty about what customers can expect with their energy bills moving forward."
Political angle?
There likely was a political element to the settlement given the state Supreme Court has shifted from 6-1 Democratic leaning to 4-3 following the November election.
Stein said reaching the settlement provides "some certainty for ratepayers over the next decade."
"There may be different utilities commission (members) and different Supreme Court (members) in the future that may see these cases differently.
"It's also in the interest of Duke Energy for this to have stability over a period of time so we can all know what the benefits will be," Stein said.
Kokai said that "I suspect that both Duke Energy and the attorney general approached this settlement with some degree of uncertainty about what the Supreme Court might say if it took up the case again."
"Two of the five votes in the case’s 5-2 majority have left the court since December. One dissenter, Paul Newby, is now the chief justice. The other dissenter, Anita Earls, dissented for entirely different reasons than Newby’s.
"Rather than trying to predict how the new court would respond, lawyers on both sides of this dispute might have decided a more certain outcome made more sense," Kokai said.
The attorney general's statement said the settlement "relates only to payment of coal ash cleanup costs."
"It does not change the work that Duke Energy is committed to perform to clean up coal ash under its December 2019 settlement with the Department of Environmental Quality, the Sierra Club and other community groups."
The 2019 settlement requires the excavation of more than 80 million tons of coal ash in North Carolina.
Duke Energy is in the process of permanently closing its remaining coal ash storage basins in the state.
"This settlement affirms that the current closure strategy remains prudent and in the best interests of customers and communities in the Carolinas," the utility said.
The Greensboro News & Record contributed to this article
336-727-7376