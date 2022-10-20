 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seven High Point industrial parcels sold for $16.6 million

Seven industrial tracts in the High Point North Industrial Center have purchased for $16.57 million by an Atlanta group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The properties are listed as tracts 1 and2, which contain a combined seven parcels at Rose Haven Road and Joe Drive.

The buyer is PNK NC 1 LLC. The seller is 350 South Land Holding LLC of Greensboro.

