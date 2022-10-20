Seven High Point industrial parcels sold for $16.6 million

Seven industrial tracts in the High Point North Industrial Center have purchased for $16.57 million by an Atlanta group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The properties are listed as tracts 1 and2, which contain a combined seven parcels at Rose Haven Road and Joe Drive.
The buyer is PNK NC 1 LLC. The seller is 350 South Land Holding LLC of Greensboro.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today