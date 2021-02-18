Seven Triad, Northwest N.C. government entities gain federal COVID-19 grant funding

Seven municipal and county governments in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina have been awarded federal economic grants related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor's office said Thursday.

The government entities selected for funding are Ashe County, Asheboro, Eden, Jonesville, Reidsville, Rockingham County and Watauga County.

About $26.8 million in federal CARES Act funds are being distributed to 34 N.C. government entities through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus program. Funds will be administered by the Rural Economic Development division of N.C. Commerce Department.

Getting $900,000 are Ashe County, Asheboro, Eden, Rockingham County and Watauga County, while Reidsville gains $600,000 and Jonesville receives $292,444.

The funds are designated to assist local governments with subsistence payments to prevent evictions and utility disconnections in their communities.

In addition to public utilities and rent assistance, the funds will provide public facilities support with broadband, communications and the rehabilitation of buildings.

Another element is providing financial assistance to small businesses with fewer than 100 employees and micro-enterprises with no more than five employees.