Seven Triad small businesses gain state innovation grants

A Winston-Salem business, and seven in the Triad, are recipients of a grant from the N.C. Board of Science, Technology & Innovation, the group announced Thursday.

The grants come from the One N.C. Small Business program. They are geared toward advancing the commercialization of innovative new technologies.

Grants were provided up to $75,000.

The Winston-Salem recipient is Intermodal Logistics Consulting Inc. Its grant amount was not listed.

According to Intermodal's website, among its services are assisting clients "with technical analysis, modeling and planning studies needed to manage their infrastructure systems."

"We use a mix of analytical, simulation and modeling tools to capture the behavior and interactions of the physical system."

Among its clients are NASA, the U.S. Transportation Department, the National Academies, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The remaining Triad grant recipients are:

* Deep Creek Pharma LLC, based in Yadkinville, received $75,000 toward developing a new polymer technology utilizing nanoparticle designs in the chemotherapy treatment of colorectal cancers. The project is sponsored by the federal National Institutes of Health.

* Vigilant Cyber Systems Inc., based in Mount Airy, gained $75,000 toward developing technology that will help prevent worker exposure to hazardous conditions by integrating data from wearable and area sensor systems. The project is sponsored by the U.S. Army and U.S. Defense Department.

* AxNano LLC, based in Greensboro, received $75,000 toward development of a fluorescent-based optical detection method for detecting per- and polyfluoroalky (PFAS) substances in drinking water. The project is sponsored by the National Institutes of Health,

* Minerva Lithium LLC, based in Greensboro, gained $75,000 toward developing technology for extracting lithium from reserves in a manner "that is more efficient, faster and more cost-effective than traditional extraction operations. The project is sponsored by the National Science Foundation.

* Optera LLP, based in Greensboro, received $75,000 toward developing a technique for predicting honeybee colony disease and pest resistance, "which will lead to reduced beekeeper costs and healthier honeybees. The project is sponsored by the National Science Foundation.

* Prevention Strategies LLC, based in Greensboro, gained $75,000 toward development of a video-game-based drug abuse prevention program designed to engage young people and teach decision-making, problem-solving and social skills. The project is sponsored by the National Institutes of Health.

Also, GreenLifeTech Corp., based in Banner Elk, received $49,275 toward developing a food storage system that keeps produce fresher up to five times longer without added chemicals and with lower power consumption than other systems. The project is sponsored by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The One North Carolina Small Business program, established in 2005, provides state grants to companies that are pursuing or have won federal awards through two highly competitive federal programs — the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

Incentive grants support qualified North Carolina businesses as they prepare and submit proposals to federal agencies, helping offset some of the costs of developing these complex proposals.

Matching grants award funds to North Carolina small businesses who have already received a federal Phase One award, with the goal of filling gaps left by the federal funding, attracting follow-on investments, and encouraging the businesses to grow their presence in North Carolina.

“Support for early-stage technology companies pays off in better jobs, more investment, and new ways to make our state a great place to live and do business,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“These small businesses are tackling society’s most pressing challenges in many areas, including the life sciences, defense and clean energy.

"Innovative small companies drive growth and competition, keeping our economy healthy and quality of life high.”