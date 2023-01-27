Several banks plan NC branch closings

F.N.B. Corp. continued its Triad branch closing initiative by informing its federal regulator of plans to shutter its location at 701 Green Valley Road in Greensboro.

F.N.B. filings with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also cited plans to close branches at 3618 Mitchell Ave. in Linville and in Pinehurst.

In December, F.N.B. closed a temporary branch at 101 W. Center St. in Lexington. F.N.B. still has 23 branches in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reported to its federal regulator its plans to close 38 branches, including a location in Manteo. Most of the identified PNC branches for closure were in Northeast and mid-Atlantic states.

Wells Fargo & Co. reported plans to close its Cross Creek Mall branch in Fayetteville.

Fifth Third Bancorp has plans to close a Charlotte branch, while requesting permission to open a Charlotte branch at 5605 Seventy-Seven Center Drive.