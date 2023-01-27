 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Several banks plan NC branch closings

  • 0
First National Bank

F.N.B. Corp. has announced plans to close a branch location in Greensboro, Linville and Pinehurst.

 Contributed

F.N.B. Corp. continued its Triad branch closing initiative by informing its federal regulator of plans to shutter its location at 701 Green Valley Road in Greensboro.

F.N.B. filings with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also cited plans to close branches at 3618 Mitchell Ave. in Linville and in Pinehurst.

In December, F.N.B. closed a temporary branch at 101 W. Center St. in Lexington. F.N.B. still has 23 branches in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reported to its federal regulator its plans to close 38 branches, including a location in Manteo. Most of the identified PNC branches for closure were in Northeast and mid-Atlantic states.

Wells Fargo & Co. reported plans to close its Cross Creek Mall branch in Fayetteville.

People are also reading…

Fifth Third Bancorp has plans to close a Charlotte branch, while requesting permission to open a Charlotte branch at 5605 Seventy-Seven Center Drive.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Goldman Sachs Sees Oil Heading to $100 a Barrel by 3Q

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert