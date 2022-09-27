Shallow Ford historic property purchased by state; committee discussing future use

The conversion of the Messick Farm property in western Forsyth County into a historic preservation site has taken another step with the state purchasing the historic 246-acre property.

The state bought the land for $2.17 million from The Conservation Fund of Arlington, Va., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The seven tracts are in the Shallowford and Williams roads areas of the county at the Shallow Ford segment of the river. The only tract with a listed address is at 9600 Shallowford Road.

The next step is a committee making formal recommendations about future use of the property, said Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth.

Zenger is a co-sponsor of legislation — House Bill 242 — whose language was inserted in the 2021-22 state budget technical corrections bill House Bill 334.

The bill language says the initiative would focus on “creating a major site for canoe camping, canoe access and passive outdoor recreation along the Yadkin River paddle trail.”

The Conservation Fund was designed to be a caretaker owner when in January 2021 it paid $2.8 million for the property from The Winston-Salem Foundation and Jean M. Messick.

The fund's involvement is in providing a bridge loan. The Lewisville Historical Society and Sons of the American Revolution are among the groups raising funds to acquire the land.

More than $750,000 has been raised from local and state philanthropic donations, said Mike Leonard, who serves as a local official for the fund. Leonard retired as a partner with Womble Bond Dickinson.

Leonard said Jean Messick and her late husband, Jim, brought the foundation in as a holder of the deed to preserve the property as a farm or historic site, rather than it becoming a residential development.

"The Messicks were very interested in the property being used in this manner once they passed," said Jack Thornton, an attorney representing the family.

'Rich in history'

According to the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources, Shallow Ford "is a geographical landmark rich in history."

"The ford, a flat-bottomed section of the river used in the 18th century as a wagon crossing route, was the site of skirmishes during the Revolutionary War and Civil War. It was the place where Lord Charles Cornwallis led his British troops across the Yadkin River in February 1781.

According to HB242, Shallow Ford "was an integral part of the Great Wagon Road, which linked backcountry North Carolina with colonies along the eastern seaboard."

"It represents one of the best-preserved sites of a river ford on the Great Philadelphia Wagon Road that brought thousands of German and Scotch-Irish settlers to the Piedmont of North Carolina in the 18th century."

There have been re-enactments of some of those historical events on the property.

Leonard said The Conservation Fund is "is buying the land so it can be protected and interpreted in connection with the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the American Revolution."

"Our goal is to have a park out there for passive use — historic signage, access for river canoeing, and trails along the Yadkin River State Trail," Leonard said.

The foundation, established in 1919, is the oldest such charitable funds manager in North Carolina.

"The foundation was very gracious in allowing Mrs. Messick to have some input in what would be the long-term use of the property," Thornton said. "It made sense at this time to sell the property to The Conservation Fund to keep the ultimate goal in place."

State budget component

The 2021-22 state budget technical corrections bill included providing $1.8 million toward purchasing the 246 acres as part of establishing and preserving the east bank on the Shallow Ford of the Yadkin River.

The money would be provided though the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. It is the second largest department appropriation for historic sites in the proposal.

The budget language said the funds would be used "in conjunction with other nearby state historic sites."

The $1.8 million is separate from an additional $425,000 in the state budget for a parking lot at the property.

“I have personally toured the site and what we have proposed in this bill is to help with some funding as the group is trying to raise the funds,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and a bill co-sponsor.

“This is an excellent opportunity to do something major in that section of the county and to preserve such a historic site.”