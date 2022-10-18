'Shark Tank' investor will put $250K into Winston-Salem's Storage Scholars

A Winston-Salem startup — Storage Scholars LLC — successfully persuaded billionaire investor Mark Cuban to provide $250,000 in funding in return for a 10% ownership stake.

The outcome was shown during Friday's episode of ABC's reality TV show "Shark Tank."

CNBC reported that Student Scholars already had earned $1.86 million in fiscal 2022 revenue by the time the episode was taped.

Storage Scholars co-founders Sam Chason and Matt Gronberg are alumni of Wake Forest University, class of 2020, and the nonprofit Winston Starts group.

The company was founded in 2017. Chason serves as the company’s chief executive and Gronberg as chief operating officer. On "Shark Tank,' they told the investors they had no other investment and their ownership is split 70% Chason and 30% Gronberg.

Following a quick-pace 80-second pitch to investors on the reality TV series, the co-founders offered a 5% ownership stake for a $250,000 investment, but that was met with a shrug by the investors.

Investors Kevin O’Leary and Daymond John started the bidding by saying they would invest $250,000 for a 20% stake.

Investor Robert Herjavec offered $500,000 for a 20% stake even though he said their "evaluation" of $250,000 for a 5% stake was inflated.

Herjavec said their business "was super impressive" and that "they have to go faster" to reach the company's potential as other entrepreneurs learn about their business model from the Shark Tank presentation.

"It would be a bit of a bet on you," Herjavec said.

Cuban claimed he could give the founders “something you can’t get elsewhere.”

“I’ve got a platform," Cuban said. "There’s schools that I have connections to, and if I get out there starting to talk about it … the phone’s going to ring for you to open up new schools.

“That’s the value that I can bring.”

After trying to get Cuban to offer $350,000 and then $300,000 for an 8% stake, they agreed to accept his $250,000 offer for a 10% stake after he reduced his request from a 12% stake.

The co-founders said they welcomed Cuban's connections and that “it’s not just about the money.

“I know that college debt is a big thing to you, you’ve been very outspoken about it,” Gronberg told Cuban.

Cuban has been vocal about finding ways to lower student debt, including supporting President Biden’s recent partial loan forgiveness plan.

“We’re just over the moon,” Chason said of their deal with Cuban.

Background

Chason and Gronberg, both looking to make money toward their college education, developed the idea for their company in 2017.

They said they saw a need on campus when noticing international and out-of-state friends who didn’t have a car or the means to get all of their belongings out of their dorms at the end of the semester.

They launched their business as a full-service moving company that included packing, delivery, storage and redelivery. The co-founder said the average student cost for their services is $559, while they estimated their expenses per student move at $200.

Over the past five years, the company has grown into a presence on 23 university campuses in a nine-state territory while pursuing other expansion opportunities. They told the investors they average about 3,300 moves per semester in the same week.

Those other campuses include UNC School of the Arts, Davidson College, Duke, Elon, High Point University and UNC Chapel Hill.

Storage Scholars partners with universities — and can market on their social media platforms — to move students’ belongings into nearby storage off campus for the summer once the campus is vacant. Then the company moves student belongings back before the fall semester.

All campus operations, from marketing to fulfillment, are done by current student employees, which Chason and Gronberg said creates jobs and provides real-world business experience.

“It’s really incredible to see students today continue on the legacy of Storage Scholars,” Chason said.

“They’re providing this service to their peers at a larger scale than I ever could’ve imagined when knocking door to door as a freshman six years ago.”

Along the way, Chason and Gronberg were able to graduate from Wake Forest debt-free — no easy task given that it costs an estimated $78,000 annually when factoring in tuition, books and supplies, room and board and other expenses, according to CollegeSimply.com.

They said one of their motivations for growing Storage Scholars is to assist other students in graduating with as little debt as possible.

Chason and Gronberg expanded their entrepreneurial efforts in July when they launched a shipping component to Storage Scholars.

Students can ship belongings from home or a retailer directly to Storage Scholars over the summer, and the company then delivers the products before the next semester begins.

Go to storagescholars.com to learn more about the company.