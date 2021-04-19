Sharp drop in loan-loss provision boosts Pinnacle's first-quarter profit

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. benefited from another sharp drop in its loan-loss provision and an uptick in fee income to report Monday a more-than-fourfold jump in first-quarter net income to $121.6 million.

Net income was $28.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, which reflected the first two weeks of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pinnacle's first-quarter 2021 net income was up 13.6% from $107.1 million in the fourth quarter.

Diluted earnings were $1.61 a share, compared with $1.42 in the fourth quarter and 37 cents a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was $1.38 by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Pinnacle, based in Nashville, Tenn., completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017. It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.

Pinnacle reported having total deposits of $2.5 billion in the Triad as of Dec. 31, up from just under $2 billion on Dec. 31, 2019. The region is Pinnacle's largest for total deposits for its 10 key markets outside its home market of Nashville.