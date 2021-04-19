Sharp drop in loan-loss provision boosts Pinnacle's first-quarter profit

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. benefited from another sharp drop in its loan-loss provision and an uptick in fee income to report Monday a more-than-fourfold jump in first-quarter net income to $121.6 million.
Net income was $28.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, which reflected the first two weeks of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pinnacle's first-quarter 2021 net income was up 13.6% from $107.1 million in the fourth quarter.
Diluted earnings were $1.61 a share, compared with $1.42 in the fourth quarter and 37 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $1.38 by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Pinnacle, based in Nashville, Tenn., completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017. It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.
Pinnacle reported having total deposits of $2.5 billion in the Triad as of Dec. 31, up from just under $2 billion on Dec. 31, 2019. The region is Pinnacle's largest for total deposits for its 10 key markets outside its home market of Nashville.
Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive, said that the $1.61 in quarterly earnings per share "is the most we have ever reported ... in our 20-year history."
The key year-over-year financial factor for Pinnacle — as it has been for most banks during the first quarter — was a dramatic lowering of their loan-loan provisions.
Pinnacle placed $7.2 million into its loan-loss provision during the first quarter, compared with $7.18 million in the fourth quarter and just under $100 million in the first quarter of 2020.
A loan-loss provision has a direct impact on a bank’s bottom line because it is setting aside money for individual customer and business loans that it projects won’t be repaid as scheduled.
Loan revenue for the fourth quarter was up 0.8% to $215.6 million compared with the fourth quarter when factoring in the provision. It also was up 130.2% from a year ago.
Pinnacle said it has issued federal Paycheck Protection Program loans worth a combined $2.2 billion. That includes $422.5 million in PPP loans made between Dec. 31 and March 31.
Fee revenue for the third quarter was at $92.7 million, up 11.1% from the fourth quarter and up 31.7% from a year ago.
The largest revenue sector was equity method investment at $28.9 million, followed by the other noninterest category at $25.7 million and mortgage loans at $13.7 million.
Nonperforming loans were at $82.8 million on March 31, compared with $86.2 million on Dec. 31 and $98.2 million a year ago.
Net charge-offs were at $11.4 million in the first quarter, up from $10.8 million in the fourth quarter and up from $10.2 million a year ago.
The bank reported a decline of 13 full-time-equivalent employees during the first quarter for a total of 2,621.
There was a net gain of one branch for a total of 115 as of March 31.
