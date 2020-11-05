Sharp North American sales hike lifts Herbalife to record third-quarter sales

A second consecutive quarterly surge in North American sales carried Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. to another record-setting revenue performance, the company said Thursday.
Net income for the third quarter soared 69.4% to $138.1 million. Adjusted earnings were $152.1 million, up 49% from a year ago.
Diluted earnings were $1.04 a share, compared with 58 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.15.
The average earnings forecast was 93 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Sales were at $1.52 billion, up 22.3% from a year ago and a record for any quarter in company history.
As is its policy, Herbalife released its quarterly report after the stock market closed. The share price finished up 3.1%, or by $1.47 to $48.97.
The share price rose as much as 7.4% in after-market trading, which tends to foreshadow how the stock would perform in early trading the next day.
“We achieved another net sales record for the quarter, exceeding $1.5 billion, as consumer interest in health and wellness continued to drive demand for our nutrition products," John Agwunobi, Herbalife's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
The company has more than 750 employees at its Winston-Salem manufacturing plant.
North American sales jumped 55.1% to $398.7 million, while sales in China rose 5.4% to $220 million.
Those two markets are crucial to Herbalife’s financial health.
Analysts and investors have been paying close attention to North America sales in the aftermath of the July 2016 Federal Trade Commission settlement in which Herbalife paid $200 million.
Herbalife agreed at that time to restructure its U.S. operations to settle what the FTC termed as “unfair and deceptive practices.”
Meanwhile, investigations into its Chinese marketplace had been overshadowing the company since August 2017.
During the first quarter of 2019, the Chinese government conducted a 100-day review of Herbalife’s health products as part of an overall review of potential misleading claims.
The company said in April 2019 that the review “had an impact on, our business in that we and our service providers were unable to hold our standard business meetings and our nutrition club operators faced increased scrutiny that created an overall hesitation in their activities.”
Herbalife said the review period ended April 18, 2019, and meetings resumed in early May 2019.
The company announced three other financial updates Thursday.
During the third quarter, Herbalife repurchased 16.4 million of its common shares at a combined cost of $800 million.
A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares. Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
However, most corporations — particularly banks — have suspended such initiatives for the short term, if not for all of fiscal 2020.
Herbalife provided fourth-quarter sales guidance of growth in the range of 10% to 20%, and fiscal 2020 sales growth of 12.2% to 14.7%.
Its initial fiscal 2021 guidance is for sales growth between 3% and 11%, diluted earnings between $3.50 and $4 a share, and adjusted earnings between $3.65 and $4.15.
Herbalife's board of directors declared a distribution of stock warrants to holders of its common shares, effective Nov. 16.
Each shareholder will be entitled to receive one warrant for every four Herbalife common shares held. The warrant holder can purchase one common share for a purchase price of $67.50, with the distribution being made Dec. 14.
The warrants will have a term of seven years and will be exercisable only on the expiration date. Herbalife expects to list the warrants on The New York Stock Exchange.
