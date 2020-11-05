Sharp North American sales hike lifts Herbalife to record third-quarter sales

The company has more than 750 employees at its Winston-Salem manufacturing plant.

North American sales jumped 55.1% to $398.7 million, while sales in China rose 5.4% to $220 million.

Those two markets are crucial to Herbalife’s financial health.

Analysts and investors have been paying close attention to North America sales in the aftermath of the July 2016 Federal Trade Commission settlement in which Herbalife paid $200 million.

Herbalife agreed at that time to restructure its U.S. operations to settle what the FTC termed as “unfair and deceptive practices.”

Meanwhile, investigations into its Chinese marketplace had been overshadowing the company since August 2017.

During the first quarter of 2019, the Chinese government conducted a 100-day review of Herbalife’s health products as part of an overall review of potential misleading claims.

The company said in April 2019 that the review “had an impact on, our business in that we and our service providers were unable to hold our standard business meetings and our nutrition club operators faced increased scrutiny that created an overall hesitation in their activities.”