Sharp reduction in loan-loss provision boosts Wells Fargo's second-quarter profit

Net charge-offs were at $381 million on June 30, compared with $513 million on March 31 and $1.11 billion on June 30, 2020.

Scandal update

Analysts said in April they don’t expect Wells Fargo to exit this year the $1.9 trillion asset cap set by the Federal Reserve since Feb. 3, 2018.

The Fed’s order prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond what it had on Dec. 31, 2017. For banks, loans are considered assets.

Scharf briefly cited in his prepared remark the bank's update on the fraudulent customer account scandal that has overshadowed the bank since it surfaced publicly in September 2016.

“Our top priority continues to be building an appropriate risk and control infrastructure for a company of our size and complexity, and we continue to invest in additional resources and devote significant management attention to this work," Scharf said.

"We believe we are doing what’s necessary to improve the underlying earnings power of the company, and with the ability to return significant excess capital beginning in the third quarter, are on a clear path to achieve double-digit ROTCE, which is the first step to achieving returns in the mid-teens."