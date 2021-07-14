Sharp reduction in loan-loss provision boosts Wells Fargo's second-quarter profit

The contrast between the economic bottom of the COVID-19 pandemic and the on-going recovery was captured in Wells Fargo & Co.'s second-quarter earnings report.
The bank reported Wednesday $6.04 billion in net income, compared with a loss of $3.85 billion a year ago as the nation experienced the initial shuttering socioeconomic brunt of the pandemic.
Wells Fargo typically serves as a bellwether for financial stocks each quarter because it is among the first, along with Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to file its report.
For the second quarter, the year-over-year comparisons will be stark considering the stunning level of loan-loss provisions most banks were forced to set aside for April-June 2020.
The provision has a direct impact on banks' bottom lines because it sets aside money for loans that they project won't be repaid as scheduled.
For example, Wells Fargo placed $9.53 billion into the provision during the second quarter of 2020.
However, for the second quarter of 2021, Wells Fargo reduced the provision by $1.26 billion as it was boosted by the economic recovery and more customers paying their bills on time.
Fourth-quarter diluted earnings were $1.38 a share, compared with a loss of $1.01 a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 95 cents by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The second-quarter 2020 loss was Wells Fargo’s first since the Great Recession of 2008 as it was taking over a collapsing Wachovia Corp.
The board of directors responded during the third quarter of 2020 by drastically reducing the quarterly dividend from 51 cents to 10 cents. The bank announced June 29 the board was considering doubling the dividend to 20 cents.
“Wells Fargo benefited from the continued economic recovery, strong markets that helped drive gains in our affiliated venture capital businesses, and our progress on improving efficiency," Charlie Scharf, the bank's chief executive, said in a statement.
"But, the headwinds of low interest rates and tepid loan demand remained."
Scharf said that credit quality overall "continued to be exceptionally strong ... charge-offs continued to decline."
"While we expect charge-offs will increase at some point, we continue to see strong trends in all of our businesses."
During the second quarter, the bank repurchased 35.3 million shares worth a combined $1.6 billion.
A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.
Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
Quarterly results
Loan revenue was $8.8 billion, unchanged from the first quarter and down 11% from $9.89 billion a year ago.
Fee revenue was $11.47 billion, up 18% from $9.72 billion in the first quarter and up 37% from $8.39 billion a year ago.
Investment advisory and other asset-based fees were up 24% to $2.79 billion. Deposit fees jumped 18% to $1.34 billion.
Mortgage banking fees surged 321% to $1.34 billion as homeowners capitalized on record low mortgage rates for home purchases and refinancing. Card fees were up 35% to $1.08 billion.
"We are investing in our business to improve our competitive position for the future," Scharf said.
"Our recent launch of our redesigned Wells Fargo Active Cash Card ... is an early example. This is the first of a redesigned card product suite to come in our card business.
"But, we are also working across the company on products and capabilities to compete effectively in today's dynamic environment," he said.
Non-performing assets were at $7.5 billion as of June 30, down from $8.19 billion on March 31 and $7.8 billion on June 30, 2020.
Net charge-offs were at $381 million on June 30, compared with $513 million on March 31 and $1.11 billion on June 30, 2020.
Scandal update
Analysts said in April they don’t expect Wells Fargo to exit this year the $1.9 trillion asset cap set by the Federal Reserve since Feb. 3, 2018.
The Fed’s order prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond what it had on Dec. 31, 2017. For banks, loans are considered assets.
Scharf briefly cited in his prepared remark the bank's update on the fraudulent customer account scandal that has overshadowed the bank since it surfaced publicly in September 2016.
“Our top priority continues to be building an appropriate risk and control infrastructure for a company of our size and complexity, and we continue to invest in additional resources and devote significant management attention to this work," Scharf said.
"We believe we are doing what’s necessary to improve the underlying earnings power of the company, and with the ability to return significant excess capital beginning in the third quarter, are on a clear path to achieve double-digit ROTCE, which is the first step to achieving returns in the mid-teens."
ROTCE is the acronym for return on average tangible common shareholder equity. It is calculated by dividing net earnings applicable to common shareholders by average monthly tangible common shareholders' equity.
In May, the bank disclosed in its first-quarter financial report that it is being investigated by the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau involving its handling of consumer accounts.
The bank said the bureau “is conducting an investigation into whether customers were unduly harmed by the company’s historical practices associated with the freezing (and, in many cases, closing) of consumer deposit accounts after the company detected suspected fraudulent activity (by third parties or account holders) that affected those accounts.”
The bureau also is investigating “certain of the company’s past disclosures to customers regarding the minimum qualifying debit card usage required for customers to receive a waiver of monthly service fees on certain consumer deposit accounts.”
In April 2018, the bank entered into settlement agreements worth a combined $1 billion with the bureau and the bank’s regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The settlement addresses regulators concerns about the bank’s compliance risk management program, automobile collateral protection insurance policies, and mortgage interest rate lock extensions.
The bank submitted at that time plans to remediate customers affected by the automobile collateral protection insurance and mortgage interest rate lock matters, as well as a plan for the management of remediation activities.
The bank said in May it “continues to work to address the provisions of the consent orders.”
“The company has not yet satisfied certain aspects of the consent orders, and as a result, we believe regulators may impose additional penalties or take other enforcement actions.”
336-727-7376